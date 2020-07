ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is asking for the community to help in a theft and trespassing investigation that occurred on Spaulding St. in Elmira.

EPD needs help identifying the man in the pictures provided below.





From the Elmira Police Department Facebook Page

The person in the photos stole items and trespassed onto property on Spaulding St.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding this person to contact them at (607) 737-5626, anonymously at (607) 271-HALT or here on Facebook.