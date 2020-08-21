Elmira Police discuss recent uptick in shootings, crime in the city

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The past week has been a busy one for Elmira Police after at least eight shootings were reported since last weekend and a handful of drug-related arrests were made.

“Fortunately the past few days have been quieter as far as the shootings,” said Lt. William Solt with the Elmira Police Department.

Police say that some, if not all, of the shootings in recent days are possibly connected. Solt says that some are connected to certain groups, but could not comment on whether they were gang-related.

“People that’re affiliated with each other, and then they have disagreements or arguments with groups. They have opposing views, or whatever, and there may have been an incident from the past, and then it becomes retaliatory, and this is where we end up.”

Michael Benjamin, 22, of Elmira, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance after police responded to a report of men pointing guns at each other on Thursday afternoon.

Solt could not confirm whether Benjamin is directly connected to the other incidents earlier in the week. He also wasn’t sure if the recent uptick is related to an array of factors such as COVID-19, unemployment, or the warmer weather.

Solt says the department’s “ultimate goal is to have (shootings) stop completely” and that the department has been “more proactive with enforcement and details.”

Elmira Police said on Thursday that they’ve had enhanced patrol with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police in recent days.

Anyone with more information on the recent string of shootings is asked to call the EPD at 607-737-5626 or their anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.