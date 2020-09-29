Elmira Police identify victim of fatal shooting on W. Second Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have identified 18-year-old Jahrell Green of Elmira as the victim of Friday night’s shooting on the 500 block of West Second Street.

Police say there responded around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim and found two victims at the scene. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If anyone witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

