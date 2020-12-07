Elmira Police investigating armed robbery at College Ave. Dollar General

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating an armed robbery at the College Ave. Dollar General that happened Saturday night.

According to police, two people entered the store right before the store closed, each brandishing a handgun and threatened the store clerks. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of US Currency from the store before fleeing the store.

If anyone witnessed this robbery or has any information, contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.