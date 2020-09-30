Elmira Police investigating armed robbery at W. Gray Street 7-Eleven

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on West Gray Street that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at approximately 3:43 a.m. and were told that a man walked into the store, approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.

The man is described as a black man wearing dark pants, a red Nike sweatshirt, and a hat.

The Elmira Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect. If anyone witnessed this robbery, or has any information related to this robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.