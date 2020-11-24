Elmira Police investigating Baty Street robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating a robbery that happened Sunday afternoon on the 300 block of Baty Street.

According to police, an apartment resident (in white) was “set up” by the first person in the video shared by police. Two more people who appear to be carrying handguns, forced entry into the apartment, causing extensive damage and fighting with the victim before stealing his phone.

Police say that this was not a random act and that there is no threat to the community at this time.

If you know the identity of the suspects involved you’re asked to contact the Elmira Police Department.