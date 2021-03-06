Elmira Police investigating burglaries, people living inside vacant homes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries in the City of Elmira.

On Feb. 5 and March 5 police investigated burglaries where separate homes were unoccupied for an extended period of time but were still furnished and in good living condition prior to the owners leaving.

Police say individuals conducted surveillance at the homes and broke in after determining no one was currently living there. Those involved then removed items and were “essentially living in the residences” while the owners were away.

Elmira Police say they have made arrests in connection to the Feb. 5 incident but believe more individuals were involved in connection to that home. The March 5. incident remains under investigation.

The Elmira Police Department urges all homeowners and tenants within the City of Elmira and immediate surrounding areas who may be out of their homes for an extended period of time to have their properties checked by a local family member or friend for signs of forced entry or anything else out of the ordinary. This may include higher than normal water, gas or electric bills. If a residence appears to have been entered, immediately contact law enforcement to have the property searched and the incident investigated. Any neighbors who observe abnormal activity are also urged to contact the police. Elmira Police

Anyone who has further information on these burglaries is urged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the Tip Line at 271-HALT.