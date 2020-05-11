Elmira Police investigating counterfeit bills

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating after a counterfeit $20 was used at a local business on May 8.





Police say this is the first known bill with this particular serial and series numbers printed on the bills. Additionally, the department says that there has been an increase in “Motion Picture” and Foreign Bank Training currency in the market.

Business owners are being advised to make sure their employees know how to spot counterfeit bills and other deceptive products.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or their anonymous tip hotline at 607-271-HALT.

For more information on counterfeit money visit uscurrency.gov.