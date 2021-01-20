Elmira Police investigating early morning shooting on Thompson Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating a shooting around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Thompson St. and Southport St.

After responding to the area, officers located “numerous spent shell casings” on the ground.

According to police, residents in the area reported that a vehicle pulled up to the intersection several minutes before the shooting and parked. A few minutes later another vehicle travelling west on Thompson St. stopped at the stop sign at this intersection. As this vehicle began to turn and travel north on Southport St. numerous shots were fired. The vehicle continues to travel north and the vehicle that had been parked pulled away from the curb and traveled south on Southport St.

Police say no gunshot victims have been reported and it’s unknown if the vehicle was struck.

Police say that this is not believed to have been a random act. If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.