Elmira Police investigating early morning stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On May 21, 2020 at around 12:45 am, Elmira Police officers responded to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a report of a victim of a stabbing.

Police say that an adult male Elmira resident suffered a single stab wound to his upper torso, but he and the two people who brought him in did not wish to speak with officers.

The victim was air lifted to another hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers located blood evidence in the 400 block of Grove Street. A neighborhood canvass was conducted and further information was provided to officers. Neighbors reported that they heard a male and female arguing in the area prior to the report of the stabbing.

The matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.