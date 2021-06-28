Elmira Police investigating Friday night shooting at 7-11

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating a Friday night shooting at the 7-11 on Pennsylvania Ave.

According to Elmira Police, officers responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the store on the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Those involved in the shooting had already fled the scene and evidence of shots fired was found.

Witnesses told police that two men got into a verbal alternation inside the store. When one of the men walked out of the store, another man in a vehicle confronted him. The man leaving the store then pulled out a gun and fired at the person near the vehicle.

Both men fled on foot and the shooter eventually returned to the scene for his vehicle.

Officers located one of the vehicles involved and conducted a traffic stop, but found no weapon in the vehicle. One of the occupants stated that he was being shot at, but did not wish to cooperate with this investigation.

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.