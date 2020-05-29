Elmira Police investigating in-home shooting on Sullivan Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating a shooting on the 600 block of Sullivan Street where a suspect entered a home and fired one shot.

According to police, one person entered the home and fired at two people sitting at a dining room table. The shot missed both people and struck a table behind them.

The suspect then fled, possibly in a vehicle, and no description of the suspect was provided.

Police say four children were sleeping upstairs at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.