Elmira Police investigating possible bleach attack, hate crime

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police tell 18 News that they took a report and are searching for a vehicle connected to an alleged bleach attack against an African American man this week.

In a message circulating on social media, a person claims that someone “drove by in red BMW and sprayed bleach” in the face of a family member.

The alleged attack reportedly happened near the new LECOM campus in Elmira. In the social media post, the person claims that the driver of the car has been “yelling racial slurs to all the kids.”

The vehicle in question is a red BMW sedan and the first letter on the license plate is K.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmira Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now