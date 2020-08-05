Elmira Police investigating possible bleach attack, hate crime

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police tell 18 News that they took a report and are searching for a vehicle connected to an alleged bleach attack against an African American man this week.

In a message circulating on social media, a person claims that someone “drove by in red BMW and sprayed bleach” in the face of a family member.

The alleged attack reportedly happened near the new LECOM campus in Elmira. In the social media post, the person claims that the driver of the car has been “yelling racial slurs to all the kids.”

The vehicle in question is a red BMW sedan and the first letter on the license plate is K.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmira Police.