Elmira Police investigating shooting on Oak St.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to the 1000 block of Oak Street early Tuesday morning for a report of shots fired.

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 24, witnesses said they heard several gunshots as a dark-colored SUV passed Maxwell Place, headed south on Oak Street.

Police found shell casings in the area and saw a house and car that were hit by bullets nearby. No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Elmira PD at 607-737-5626 or the tipline at 607-271-HALT.