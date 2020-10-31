Elmira Police investigating shots fired call on the southside

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – WETM received reports of a reported shooting in the area of W. Hudson and Harmon Streets on the southside of the City of Elmira.

Upon following up with the Elmira Police Department, we were able to learn that there was a shots fired call and a reported fight in that area around 2 AM this morning. However, upon the arrival of officers, the group dispersed. During the initial investigation, there was no evidence found to confirm the shots fired call. As of this time, there have been no victims or any damage found or reported.

However, according to Lieutenant Solt of the Elmira Police Department Detective Bureau, there was a previous incident on Wednesday night around 9 PM where there were reports of shots fired in the same area. During the initial investigation, there was no evidence found, however, in the morning, it was discovered that there was a bullet hole in a wall of an apartment.

Investigating incidents at night presents an additional level of difficulty, due to lighting.

If anyone has any information related to this or other crimes in the City of Elmira, you are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 271-HALT or you can submit information through Operation Halt.

