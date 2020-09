ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to a shots fired call on the 400 block of West Gray Street Wednesday evening around 10:36 p.m.

Police uncovered two 9mm shell casings and found one bullet hit a NYSEG electric meter on the corner of Elm and West Gray.

Elmira Police also investigated a shooting on Loremore Street on Wednesday night, but the two incidents are being investigated separately.

The investigation into both of those shootings is on-going at this time.