Elmira police investigating Tuesday night home invasion robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, July 20th, 2021, at approximately 2:00 A.M., Officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence on W. Water St. for a report of a home invasion robbery that had taken place. When officers arrived on the scene they were advised that the robbery had taken place at a residence on W. Thurston St. approximately two hours earlier.

The victim reported that she was at her residence on W. Thurston St. just before midnight and had gone outside to smoke a cigarette. While outside she was approached by two male subjects wearing masks and brandishing weapons. She was forced into her apartment where she was bound and struck numerous times. The suspects demanded money from the victim. At some point the victim became unconscious and when she woke up the suspects were gone.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the crime scene to investigate. Evidence of a crime was recovered at the scene. The suspects have yet to be identified.

This investigation into this robbery is ongoing. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this robbery, or has any information related to this robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.