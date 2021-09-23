Not ‘random acts of violence’: Elmira Police investigating two shootings in three hours on southside

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating two reports of shots fired in three hours on the Southside Wednesday night.

Both shootings took place in the 400 block of Mackey Place.

In the first shooting, at about 7:42 p.m., several shots were fired at a vehicle as it was going west on Mackey Place toward West Avenue. The vehicle turned north and left the area.

Shortly after the gunshots, three people also ran west on Mackey Place. One of them then ran north and the other two ran south. Elmira Police don’t know if these three people were involved in the shooting. No injuries were reported in this shooting.

Officers then responded to the second report of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of Packey Place around 11:03 p.m. Officers found evidence of gunfire but were unable to determine what, if anything, was hit. Witnesses only said they heard gunfire but didn’t see anyone shooting. No injuries were reported at this shooting, either.

Police said neither of these shootings appear to be random acts of violence.

The investigation is ongoing, so anyone with information is encouraged to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.

This is a developing story; 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.