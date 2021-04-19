Elmira Police investigating W. Hudson Street shooting at homicide vigil

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a vigil for a recent homicide victim.

Police responded to the intersection of W. Hudson Street and Harmon Street around 9:20 p.m. on April 18 for a suspected shooting and discovered people leaving the vigil.

Someone at the scene told police one person was shot and transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say those at the scene did not cooperate, but did mention that a dark sedan drove by slowly at the time of the shooting. Police do not know whether this vehicle was involved or not.

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.