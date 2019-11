The Elmira Police Department is investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on November 14th around 6:30 PM outside of the Vietnam Veterans War Museum at 1200 Davis St. The female in the video had been arguing with an unknown male and then proceeded to destroy two statues of soldiers, that were outside of the museum.

If you know the identity of either person please contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.