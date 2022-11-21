ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the City of Elmira last weekend and asking for information.

EPD said it received a report of shots fired from the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. around 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 12. The man on the phone said he was involved in an altercation with an unknown man and woman, according to police.

The woman then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot it into the air, the police report said.

EPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information or footage of the incident, or who witnessed the altercation is encouraged to call Elmira Police at 607-737-5626.