ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department reports that they are looking for a subject who allegedly exposed his genitals multiple times in public.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 29th at the 7-11 store on N. Main St. in Elmira. According to the complaint, it states that the person pictured below entered the store and over a period of ten minutes, repeatedly exposed his genitals inside the store, including approaching the cashier and exposing himself again, prior to leaving.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individual above is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department.