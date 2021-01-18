Elmira Police looking for two suspects after Sunday home invasion, shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion on the 200 block of W. Henry Street on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the home around 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 17 for reports of a gunshot victim. The victim and a witness told police that two people entered the home, stole items, and injured one person who attempted to stop them.

The male gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and is still being treated for his injuries.

Both suspects fled the scene, one on foot and another in a vehicle. Elmira Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed and crashed between two homes on Pennsylvania Ave. The driver then fled on foot and has not been located.

Officers and Investigators are currently working to identify and locate the suspects. It is believed that the victim and suspects are known to each other and that this was not a random act.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Erway Ambulance. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to provide is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or the tip line at (607) 271-HALT.