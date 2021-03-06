Elmira Police need help searching for 24-year-old male

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 24-year-old male, Robert B. Wilson.

Wilson was arraigned on Mar. 5 on a Chemung County Superior Court warrant. He was ordered to turn himself into Chemung County, but he failed to report to the jail.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Wilson was charged with burglary in relation to a domestic abuse incident where he violated a restraining order.

He was also charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, two counts of Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief, and Assault.

Anyone who knows the location of Robert Wilson is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department.

You can call the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT. You can also message them on the Elmira Police Department Facebook page or send an anonymous email to OperationHALT@cityofelmira.net.