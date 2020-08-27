Elmira police officer pleads guilty to traffic violations in Hendy fence accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Braeden Roberts, a 26-year-old member of the Elmira Police Department, pled guilty after hitting the fence outside Hendy Ave. Elementary School and leaving the scene, according to court documents acquired by WETM.

Roberts pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, imprudent speed, and deviating from a direct course. He was ordered to pay fines in the Town of Elmira Court for the three traffic infractions.

West Elmira Police say that a single vehicle struck and damaged a section of the school’s perimeter fence around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Roberts later turned himself in to West Elmira Police.

According to a LinkedIn account, Roberts has been with the Elmira Police Department since March 2018 and was an intern in the department from July-August 2016 working with the “patrol, detective bureau, and also welfare fraud division.”

Elmira Police tell 18 News that Roberts has been on vacation since the incident and that it is under investigation.