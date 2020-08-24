Elmira police officer under investigation after Hendy fence accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira police officer Braeden Roberts, 26, is under investigation for allegedly running over the fence outside of Hendy Avenue Elementary School on August 2, according to Elmira Police.

West Elmira Police say that a single vehicle struck and damaged a section of the schools perimeter fence and there were no injuries. Roberts allegedly fled the scene and later turned himself in to West Elmira Police.

Roberts was initially charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding, and deviating from a direct course. 18 News has reached out to the court for updated charges.

Elmira Deputy Police Chief Tony Alvernaz tells 18 News that Roberts has been on vacation since the accident.

According to a LinkedIn account, Roberts has been with the Elmira Police Department since March 2018 and was an intern in the department from July-August 2016 working with the “patrol, detective bureau, and also welfare fraud division.”