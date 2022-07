ULYSSES, Pa. (WETM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport, the Elmira Police Department recovered a stolen firearm from Potter County.

On July 11, PSP responded to a stolen firearm on Cinder Hill Road in Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Elmira Police recovered that firearm on an unspecified date. Now, PSP Coudersport is investigating this incident.

The stolen firearm was a 9mm TP9SFx Canik pistol worth $550.