Elmira Police report two welfare fraud arrests

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday Elmira Police announced charges against two women following separate welfare fraud investigations.

On Friday March 5, 2021, Victoria Hetherington was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Hetherington “failed to report her income from employment with the Department of Social Services.” Elmira Police say Hetherington received $5,103.00 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Hetherington was subsequently charged with Welfare Fraud 3rd and Grand Larceny 3rd which are class D Felonies.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, Khristina Revere was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Revere “fraudulently applied for and received SNAP benefits” in New York despite having an active SNAP case in New Jersey.

Revere allegedly “failed to correctly report her income through employment as well as income through NYS DOL unemployment benefits.”

Police say Revere received $4,253.00 in SNAP benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Revere was subsequently charged with Welfare Fraud 3rd and Grand Larceny 3rd which are class D Felonies as well as two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st which is a Class E Felony.