ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood in Elmira was disturbed by gunfire in the early morning hours on Saturday, prompting a police response in the Area.

According to Elmira Police, at around 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers responded to the reports of shots fired in the 500 block of W. Fourth Street in the city.

Looking west down W. Fourth St.

At the scene, officers located multiple gun shell casings on the sidewalk in front of one of the homes. Police discovered that the same residence where the shells were found in front of had an upstairs window struck by gunfire.

Those living inside the home told police they weren’t aware of who shot the rounds or why they targeted their residence.

Elmira Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.