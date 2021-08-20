Elmira Police respond to shots fired on Catherine St., passing car hit

UPDATE: Elmira Police Officers responded to the 300 block of Catherine Street around 8:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses said two black males—both described as tall, skinny and wearing black shorts—were walking east on the south side of Catherine Street. One was wearing a white shirt, and one was wearing a red shirt.

A white vehicle was driving slowly east on Catherine Street when one of the males began firing at the car as it passed.

The vehicle, possible a Nissan Altima, fled the area and both males ran west and then south on Spaulding Street.

A short time after the shooting, someone contacted the Elmira Police Department and said their vehicle had been hit by gunfire while driving north on Maple Ave., passing Catherine Street. The bullet passed through the door and lodged in the center console, narrowly missing the driver’s legs.

There were no indications that anyone was injured.

An 18 News reporter said police were at a home several houses down from the intersection on Catherine Street.

