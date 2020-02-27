Elmira Police responding to reports of an armed robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have responded to the area of Elm and Fifth Streets for the report of an armed robbery.

Multiple police vehicles are currently on the scene and it’s unknown at this time whether any suspects have been arrested or if anyone is still at large.

18 News is on the scene and will have more on this story as information becomes available.

