ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced on Friday that it is looking for two individuals it says stole from a phone store back in October.

According to a surveillance video released by Elmira Police from inside Cricket Wireless at 306 N. Main St. on Oct. 1, two females could be seen standing at the display of iPhones inside the store. One of the women could be seen picking up the phone and examining it, and after a short time, the footage shows the two women turn away from the display and leave the store, with the phone missing from the display.

Elmira PD is asking for help identifying the two women, a photo of the two can be seen below. If you know the identity of either of these individuals, Elmira PD is asking you to call with any information.