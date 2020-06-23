Elmira Police warn of check cashing scam

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department says that are conducting an investigation into a fraudulent check cashing operation where personal and business checks are stolen through the mail and altered or duplicated.

The criminals utilize social media sites soliciting assistance from their “friends / contacts” with cashing the fake check for them as they claim to not have a bank account. Often times they will provide the target with a blank check or write the check out in the target’s name. The Criminal will offer the target some type of payment for their help. The target then deposits the check into their account and makes immediate withdrawals against the deposit. In some cases, the target provides the criminal with their debit card where purchases are then made by the criminal at both local and online retail stores or used to purchase Money Orders from area US Post Office branches. Captain Anthony Alvernaz

Elmira Police Department, Detective Bureau

The Department says that those who are running such schemes face felony charges of Grand Larceny, Possession of a Forged instrument and Money Laundering.

The Elmira Police Department warns residents to never provide their debit card, pin number or any other financial institution information to anyone.