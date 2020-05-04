Elmira Police warn of “well organized” scam targeting elderly

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating a “confidence scam” targeting the elderly that’s described as “far-reaching, complex and well organized.”

The confidence artists will typically attempt to garner interest from their intended target(s) through email communications. The scammers claim that their targets have won a large sum of money or luxury items such as cars, boats and trips. Once the target engages the scammer via the email, their personal information is solicited.

The scammers make continual phone calls to their targets and even send gifts or have food delivered to strengthen their trust in the relationship. If the target attempts to ignore future phone calls or requests from the scammers, they will go so far as to use home delivery services to pass along messages and even request that the police to do a welfare check on the target.

The target is advised to send money to other unknown individuals under the direction and guidance of the scammer. They are also instructed to accept checks from other strangers and deposit them into their bank accounts. Once the checks clear, the target is instructed to withdrawal the money in cash and send it to another stranger.

The funds that are solicited and redistributed are legitimate and do not trigger any fraud alerts or protocols with banking institutions. One known operation has been active since 2018.

The department requests that family, friends and the caretakers of our seniors warn of this potential threat and inquire if this type of activity has been taking place. It is important that seniors are cautioned about sharing any personal information with unverified sources or accepting and/or sending money to strangers.