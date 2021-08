ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Tabitha M. Farmer of Elmira was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for knowingly possessing methamphetamine.

The indictment says that on or around January 7, 2021, Farmer was in possession of preparations, compounds, mixtures, or substances containing methamphetamine of the weight of one-eighth or more.

Farmer was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.