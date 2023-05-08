ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira sex offender has been accused of moving almost a year ago and failing to register his new address, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Orin Vanderpool, 35, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after deputies went to his last known address of 1996 Lake Road in the Town of Elmira in early November 2022. However, when trying to verify that it was still his current address, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned Vanderpool didn’t live there anymore.

An investigation revealed that Vanderpool moved in July 2022 but didn’t report the move. The arrest report also said that Vanderpool allegedly hasn’t completed his required annual Sex Offender Verification with New York State since 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office found Vanderpool on May 5, 2023 at 871 CR 64 in Big Flats. He was charged with Failure to Complete Sex Offender Annual Verification and Failure to Report and Address Change. He is set to appear in Elmira City Court at a later date.

According to the NYS Sex Offender Registry, Vanderpool was convicted of Attempted Rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2005.