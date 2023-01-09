ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira sex offender has been arrested and charged after an investigation that alleged he uploaded images of child sexual abuse online.

Donald Campbell Sr., 60, was arrested by Elmira Police on January 9, 2023 after a tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Task Force. EPD executed a search warrant at his home after an investigation by the NYS Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to EPD, Campbell allegedly uploaded child sex abuse material to the internet.

Campbell was charged with one count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (a class-D felony). Police said he was held before appearing in Elmira City Court and more charges are expected.

Campbell is a level-3 registered sex offender in New York State. He was convicted in 2004 and 2009 for having obscene sexual material of kids under the age of 10, according to the NYS sex offender registry.