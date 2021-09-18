Elmira shootings: Police investigating multiple “intentional, targeted attacks” overnight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating three separate shootings in less than three hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police say the first shooting took place on Pomeroy Place around 10:50 p.m. on Friday where people were reportedly shooting inside a home. Officers responded to find someone had shot through the door of an apartment with two young children inside. The shooter fled the scene and multiple shots struck inside the home, but no one was injured.

Officers responded to a second shooting around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday on the 300 block of E. Warren Street. A home occupied by several people was hit and the people inside were woken up by the gunshots. No injuries were reported in this shooting.

A third shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. at a house party on the 300 block of Euclid Ave. with multiple people shot. Two were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles and a third was found in the driveway and treated for serious injuries.

Police say 25-30 people were in attendance at the party when at some point the lights went out and shots were fired. Officers were unable to speak with the person in the driveway who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The other two people injured did not cooperate with police.

Elmira Police say all three shootings appeared to be “intentional, targeted attacks” and that the investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

If anyone was present in the area and witnessed and witnessed any of the shootings, or has any information related to these shootings, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT. The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, West Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance.