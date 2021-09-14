Elmira Shootings: Where are most of Elmira’s shootings happening?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have responded to more than 70 reports of shots fired already in 2021, but where are most of them happening, and is there a trend?

Elmira Police have released details on 31 shootings in 2021, which are each detailed on the map below.

Each location can be clicked to view the story and image associated with each shooting.

Twelve of the 31 shootings have been reported on Elmira’s “southside” across the Chemung River from most of the city’s main government buildings. Four have been within two blocks of the former Tops Plaza that was recently sold to an unknown buyer.

Three shootings originated in the area of Spaulding, Catherine, and Maple on the southside, and two of them were just over a month apart.

A significant number of shootings have also been reported in the northeast corner of the city, particularly around Oak Street. One of those shootings was among the three investigated by police during a 72-hour period in late July.

A third cluster is focused around W. 6th Street and Johnson Street on the city’s west side with five incidents within a three-block radius.

Edward Baugh was charged in March with murder in connection to the Feb. 7 shooting on W. Sixth Street that killed 39-year-old Bashawn Williams of Elmira. A second shooting was reported in the same area a month later.

Two shootings were also reported on the 800 block of Walnut Street between Sept. 1-9, though one was an accidental self-shooting.

The map does include the August fatal shooting of an Elmira man by police at Woodlawn Cemetary after the man allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

This map will be updated as more shootings are reported by Elmira Police.