Elmira teen arrested after stolen vehicle crashed on I-81; also charged in July robbery

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Konnor Scharborough, 18 of Elmira, and two other people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was crashed and abandoned on I-81 in Binghamton, according to New York State Police.

On October 20, 2020 just before 9 a.m., a Zone Sergeant was traveling on Interstate 81 south when he received information that a stolen vehicle may be in the area. The Zone Sergeant observed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop south of exit 2 in the town of Kirkwood. The operator of the vehicle failed to comply and sped off. He exited off exit 1, went through a stop sign and crashed in a wooded area off Cedarhurst Road. Witnesses saw males running from the vehicle on Cedarhurst Road extension towards State Route 11.

A short time later, the Zone Sergeant saw a male running in the wooded area and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Christopher White, 23 of Brooklyn. White told troopers he had head and back pain and was evaluated by members of Superior Ambulance. White was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation and later released back to the custody of troopers.

Broome County dispatch advised troopers that officers from the Binghamton Police Department spotted a male on Main Street near the Kirkwood Fire Department and detained him until New York State Police arrived. An investigation revealed that Naquan T. McMaster, 27 of Brooklyn, was the driver of the vehicle. McMaster was transported to SP Binghamton but later taken by Broome Volunteer Ambulance Squad to Wilson Hospital for a complaint of leg pain sustained when he crashed. He was treated then released to the custody of troopers.

Binghamton police officers also assisted with locating a third male, Scharborough, at the Mirabito Gas station on Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood. He was subsequently arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing.

All three men were charged with the felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree. They were all transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Following the crash, Scharborough was transported to the Chemung County Jail and charged with three counts of Robbery in the 2nd degree in connection to a July 24 robbery at Brand Park in Elmira.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Binghamton City Police Department, the Broome County Sheriff’s Department and civilian witnesses.