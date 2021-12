ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested after an alleged assault involving a weapon.

According to New York State Police, Troopers from the Horseheads barracks responded to Southport for the alleged assault involving a weapon. Thirty minutes after responding Troopers arrested the unnamed 17-year-old male.

The teen was charged with felony assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony.

The teen was held as part of the investigation.