Elmira teen arrested second time for fentanyl possession

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cameron McPherson, 18, was arrested by Elmira Police on Tuesday, August 17 for possession of over 1400 lethal doses of fentanyl and a stolen car.

Police responded to the area of W. Hudson Street and Fulton Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene they did not locate any evidence of gunshots. There were two people sitting in a car in the area. An officer approached the vehicle to inquire if the people in the car had heard any gunshots.

The officer spoke with the male driver of the vehicle, Cameron McPherson, who was hesitant to provide information. Officers noticed the vehicle he was in had two different license plates, and determined thevehicle had been reported stolen the day before. McPherson was taken into custody at this time. During the course of the investigation, a quantity of Fentanyl that amounted to more than 1400 lethal doses was recovered.

McPherson was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

He was previously arrested on August 4, 2021 for possessing a similar amount of fentanyl.