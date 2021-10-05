Elmira teen indicted for possessing 1400 lethal doses of fentanyl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira 18-year-old has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for possessing fentanyl and intending to sell it.

Cameron McPherson was indicted on September 23 on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. The indictments stem from two arrests in less than two weeks in August 2021.

On August 4, McPherson was arrested by Elmira Police for possessing more than 1400 lethal doses of fentanyl.

On August 17, he was arrested again for possessing a similar amount of the drug as well as a stolen car. He was also arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Property.