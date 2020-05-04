Elmira teen Michael Jordan arrested for robbing 17-year-old girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Jordan, 19 of Elmira, was arrested for robbery after an incident on the evening of May 3, 2020, on the 400 block of Columbia Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 17-year-old female victim who claimed Jordan was following her despite asking him to stop. Police say Jordan then allegedly “grabbed the victim, punched her in the face and stomach and then pinned her up against a fence.”

Jordan allegedly grabbed a pack of cigarettes and cash from the victim’s bag then fled the scene

Police located Jordan near the Steele Memorial Library and brought him in for questioning before making an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.