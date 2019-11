ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating an incident at the Vietnam Veterans War Museum on Davis Street where a woman damaged two statues outside the museum.

Police say on Nov. 14 around 6:30 p.m. an unknown female and male began arguing in front of the museum. The woman then began to damage the statues outside of the museum, picking them up and throwing them against the pavement.

Courtesy Elmira Police

Courtesy Elmira Police

Courtesy Elmira Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmira Police at (607) 735-8600.