ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a parked car, according to police.

Gabriella Baxter, 21, was arrested by Elmira Police on October 25 after officers responded to North Main and West Water St. EPD said a woman who was inside a local business reported that Baxter tried to take her 1-year-old child from the back seat of her car while in a parking lot.

Baxter was charged with 2nd-degree Attempted Kidnapping (a class-D felony) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class-A misdemeanor).

Baxter was held awaiting arraignment in the Elmira City Court, police said.