Elmira woman arrested after knife attack, attempted burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested Shantre Amari Jordan, 25 of Elmira, after she allegedly tried to enter a home on West Gray Street while threatening another woman with a knife.

On April 1, 2020, at around 3:30 pm, officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of W Gray Street for a report of a disturbance involving a woman with a knife. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, later determined to be Jordan, had fled the scene in a white Jeep.

Officers spoke with the residents and reviewed private security camera video footage secured from the area. The investigation revealed that Jordan arrived to the area of the residence and began yelling at the female occupant of the residence who was still inside with four children. The two women were familiar with each other.

The female resident eventually exited the residence to address the suspect. Police say Jordan allegedly charged at the female resident while holding a knife “in a menacing manner.” The female resident was able to make her way back into the house and close the door, but Jordan opened the door and attempted to force her way in, ramming the door with her shoulder.

Police say Jordan inserted the knife through the open door in an attempt to injure the female resident.

Jordan then allegedly used the knife to puncture a tire on the victim’s vehicle and caused a small puncture wound in a man attempting to stop her.

Police say Jordan fled the scene in the white Jeep but was located a short time later in a local retail store and was taken into custody without incident.

Jordan has been charged with Attempted Burglary 1st, a class C Felony. She was arraigned via virtual courtroom and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.