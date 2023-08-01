WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been arrested after allegedly selling cannabis without a license in the Village of Wellsville.

According to the Wellsville Police, Jennifer Soto, 37, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation and execution of a search warrant of a store operating and selling cannabis without a license on July 28.

Soto was charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Wellsville Village Court on August 15 at 4:30 p.m.

Police were assisted by New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team Officers.