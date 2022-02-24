Elmira woman arrested as Fugitive from Justice on 2020 drug charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been arrested as a Fugitive from Justice on drug charges from Northern Pennsylvania two years ago, according to officials.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jody Bubacz, 38, as a Fugitive from Justice from Susquehanna County Court in Pennsylvania. The Sheriff’s Office said Bubacz is currently in the Chemung County Jail on a drug possession charge.

Deputies learned that Susquehanna County issued a warrant for another Controlled Substance Possession charge. Bubacz was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Gibson in January 2020 for ” Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person not Registered to Possess Said Drugs.” Bubacz allegedly failed to appear in court on the charge.

Bubacz is being held in the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances and awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.