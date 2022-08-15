ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in a window. After she entered the building, Police said that she got into an altercation with the owner of the residence.

Simmons was charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Aggravated Harassment. She was arraigned and then released.